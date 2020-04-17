Global  

Jazz's Mike Conley defeats Bulls' Zach LaVine in final to win NBA HORSE Challenge

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 April 2020
Mike Conley showed off his veteran craftiness to defeat Chauncey Billups and then Zach LaVine to win the NBA HORSE Challenge put on by ESPN.
