Jazz's Mike Conley defeats Bulls' Zach LaVine in final to win NBA HORSE Challenge Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Mike Conley showed off his veteran craftiness to defeat Chauncey Billups and then Zach LaVine to win the NBA HORSE Challenge put on by ESPN.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this SBB SPORT Jazz's Mike Conley defeats Bulls' Zach LaVine in final to win NBA HORSE Challenge Mike Conley dug into his bag of t… https://t.co/CoG3IzqIr4 3 hours ago VCSSports Jazz's Mike Conley defeats Bulls' Zach LaVine in final to win NBA HORSE Challenge https://t.co/HHQs17FMs3 4 hours ago Sports News Jazz's Mike Conley defeats Bulls' Zach LaVine in final to win NBA HORSE Challenge https://t.co/i06CpQIheA #Sports 5 hours ago MSN Sports Jazz's Mike Conley defeats Bulls' Zach LaVine in final to win NBA HORSE Challenge https://t.co/1y5r8QPmen 5 hours ago