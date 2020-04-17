Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > RBI governor's media address: Key points

RBI governor's media address: Key points

IndiaTimes Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday addressed the media amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. This comes just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss contours of a proposed stimulus package to kick-start India's stalled economy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kktotlani

Totlani Krishan The Benchmark Indices continued to hold on to Friday's early gains as the RBI Governor began his address to media.… https://t.co/NTamGlSRUU 13 minutes ago

vikasreddymank1

@vikasreddymank1 One request all the states major earning revenue is from liqor.please allow home delivery of liqor… https://t.co/srWDXMSh90 14 minutes ago

mgoriganti

MAHENDER GORIGANTI Why RBI is addressing the Bennett Madrassa trained pork bellied prophets with porkinomics of 'Oink'ing constantly j… https://t.co/Qua588TJ1q 16 minutes ago

mgoriganti

MAHENDER GORIGANTI Why RBI is addressing the Bennett Madrassa trained porkbellied prophets with porkinomics of 'Oink'ing constatnly ju… https://t.co/dVtwoYWMjW 18 minutes ago

TOITopStories

TOI Top Stories RBI governor's media address: Key points https://t.co/PmOw0pAfRq 19 minutes ago

FlaShBloGLive

FlaShBloG Live Entertainment © RBI governor's media address: Key points https://t.co/8ZTum2Gj1D 20 minutes ago

aintgd

GD RT @katta_news: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10 am on April 17. This would be the RBI Governor'… 30 minutes ago

investonline_in

InvestOnline.in #Stock Market Live: #Sensex soars over 1,050 points on stimulus hopes ahead of RBI governor's media address; #Nifty… https://t.co/17lTdDazF5 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.