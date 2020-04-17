Sport24.co.za | Man United's Class of '92 responds to Buckley's claim Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The Class of '92 has revealed that there is no deal in place for a group of South African kids to be trained by the Man United legends. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ᘔᗩIᗪ Oᗰᗩᖇ ✨ RT @News24: Man United's Class of '92 responds to Buckley's claim | @Sport24news https://t.co/juaoQ9OiYh https://t.co/9qDLoXmL99 1 day ago News24 Man United's Class of '92 responds to Buckley's claim | @Sport24news https://t.co/juaoQ9OiYh https://t.co/9qDLoXmL99 1 day ago Sport24 Man United's Class of '92 responds to Buckley's claim https://t.co/wZsppUBgnY https://t.co/e691I0Yk1e 1 day ago