Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sport24.co.za | Man United's Class of '92 responds to Buckley's claim

Sport24.co.za | Man United's Class of '92 responds to Buckley's claim

News24 Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
The Class of '92 has revealed that there is no deal in place for a group of South African kids to be trained by the Man United legends.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZaidOmar

ᘔᗩIᗪ Oᗰᗩᖇ ✨ RT @News24: Man United's Class of '92 responds to Buckley's claim | @Sport24news https://t.co/juaoQ9OiYh https://t.co/9qDLoXmL99 1 day ago

News24

News24 Man United's Class of '92 responds to Buckley's claim | @Sport24news https://t.co/juaoQ9OiYh https://t.co/9qDLoXmL99 1 day ago

Sport24news

Sport24 Man United's Class of '92 responds to Buckley's claim https://t.co/wZsppUBgnY https://t.co/e691I0Yk1e 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.