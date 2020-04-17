Coronavirus: EFL chief admits uncertainty over when fans will be able to return to stadiums while offering update on possible return of football
Friday, 17 April 2020 () Rick Parry, chairman of the English Football League, has admitted he has no idea when fans will be able to return to stadiums to watch football. The EFL is, along with nearly all other football worldwide, currently suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. League chief Parry last week suggested to clubs that they should […]