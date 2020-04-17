Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend dies, aged 76, after battle with coronavirus

Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend dies, aged 76, after battle with coronavirus

talkSPORT Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Norman Hunter, the Leeds United legend and 1966 World Cup winner, has tragically died after a battle with coronavirus. Leeds announced in a statement on Friday morning that Hunter, who made 726 appearances for the Elland Road club, has passed away at the age of 76. Rest in peace Norman pic.twitter.com/Fq38EJK6Pn — Leeds United (@LUFC) […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Norman Hunter: Former Leeds and England defender dies aged 76

Norman Hunter: Former Leeds and England defender dies aged 76 00:53

 Former England and Leeds United defender Norman Hunter has died aged 76. Hunter, who made 28 appearances for the Three Lions and was part of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad, was last week admitted to hospital with coronavirus. Hiformer club said in a statement: "Leeds United are devastated to learn...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

robert_exley

Robert Exley RT @LUFC: Leeds United are devastated to learn of the passing of club legend Norman Hunter at the age of 76 5 seconds ago

SIUUUUUUUU

AJ Tracey live and direct RT @SkySportsNews: Leeds United legend Norman Hunter has died at the age of 76 6 seconds ago

TOMTOON09

Thomas Mitchell RT @BBCMOTD: "Medals don't mean much to me. For me it was about being at Leeds United and playing with that group of players and staff. It… 9 seconds ago

SherriffAlex

Alex Sherriff RT @LeedsNews: A true Leeds legend ❤️ https://t.co/3GeEGHOF2Z 9 seconds ago

joe90kane

🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿joe_k🇵🇸🇪🇺 RT @Needles_Toosay: Coronavirus: Leeds United great Norman Hunter dies after testing positive https://t.co/lepoO6UhvX https://t.co/uSMFPZrz… 17 seconds ago

_Gaffers_

Leighton Gaffney RT @apopey: Leeds United are devastated to learn of the passing of club icon Norman Hunter at the age of 76. RIP Norman. An absolute gen… 18 seconds ago

ErieNewsNow

Erie News Now Norman Hunter, former Leeds United and England star, dies from coronavirus https://t.co/jJCdyKi0Mx 23 seconds ago

Batley_White

Einhorn_Is_Finkle RT @TheGeoffHurst: Enormously shocked and saddened to hear the awful news about my friend Norman Hunter, he will be very sadly missed. My h… 24 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.