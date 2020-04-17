Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend dies, aged 76, after battle with coronavirus
Friday, 17 April 2020 () Norman Hunter, the Leeds United legend and 1966 World Cup winner, has tragically died after a battle with coronavirus. Leeds announced in a statement on Friday morning that Hunter, who made 726 appearances for the Elland Road club, has passed away at the age of 76. Rest in peace Norman pic.twitter.com/Fq38EJK6Pn — Leeds United (@LUFC) […]
