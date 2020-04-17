Everton could join Manchester United in chase for Jack Grealish – but only if they miss out on £55m Brazilian duo Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Everton have joined the race to sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish this summer, according to reports. However, the Toffees will only consider making a serious offer if they cannot secure deals for Brazilian duo Everton Soares and Gabriel Magalhaes. For the past 12 months Grealish has been outstanding, helping the Villans secure promotion via […] 👓 View full article

