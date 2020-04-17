Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Everton could join Manchester United in chase for Jack Grealish – but only if they miss out on £55m Brazilian duo

Everton could join Manchester United in chase for Jack Grealish – but only if they miss out on £55m Brazilian duo

talkSPORT Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Everton have joined the race to sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish this summer, according to reports. However, the Toffees will only consider making a serious offer if they cannot secure deals for Brazilian duo Everton Soares and Gabriel Magalhaes. For the past 12 months Grealish has been outstanding, helping the Villans secure promotion via […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TheFootballDaily - Published
News video: Harry Kane Reveals He Could LEAVE Tottenham In SHOCK Interview! | Transfer Talk

Harry Kane Reveals He Could LEAVE Tottenham In SHOCK Interview! | Transfer Talk 07:37

 Welcome back to Football Daily, where today we are running through all the juiciest transfer gossip from the week gone by. Is Harry Kane finally set to leave Tottenham after revealing all on Instagram? Has Jack Grealish ruined his chances of a move to Man United? Is Matthijs eyeing a move to the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.