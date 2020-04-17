Global  

NBA, WNBA to sell face coverings, donate funds

ESPN Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
The NBA and WNBA will be selling cloth face coverings, featuring all 30 NBA and 12 WNBA team logos, with the proceeds benefiting hunger relief organizations.
