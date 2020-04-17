Basketball Stuff "NBA, WNBA to Sell Face Coverings to Benefit Hunger" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/1nuH6GffqC 11 minutes ago

Christian Bruey RT @JohnDenton555: .@OrlandoMagic will join the NBA, WNBA & Fanatics to sell Magic-branded face coverings with 100% of the Magic's sales to… 15 minutes ago

Alexis RT @AtlantaDream: Cover up, rep your favorite team, and stay safe. Buy a pack of NBA or #WNBA masks today and proceeds from your purchase… 40 minutes ago

Khalil Brathwaite Mike Conley wins NBA Horse title, NBA & WNBA sell face coverings, 2020 W... https://t.co/44HTwthoFL via @YouTube 47 minutes ago

@kc1nyk RT @IanBegley: NBA and WNBA will sell face cloth coverings featuring team logos. All proceeds will benefit Feeding America and Second Harve… 51 minutes ago

Pinstripe Road Trip RT YESNetwork "NBA, WNBA to sell face coverings to benefit hunger relief: https://t.co/ymMZMZNsBh https://t.co/LwcmNNLzGS" 1 hour ago

The Ryan Sports Report NBA, WNBA to sell face coverings, donate funds https://t.co/eQsSfvhZGq via @ESPN App https://t.co/VUPRGU8I7q 1 hour ago