Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sources: Jets' Adams to skip voluntary program

Sources: Jets' Adams to skip voluntary program

ESPN Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
All-Pro safety Jamal Adams is not expected to participate in the Jets' voluntary virtual offseason program, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AllTheFootballs

All The Football Sources: Jets' Adams to skip voluntary program #NFL #Football #Fans https://t.co/ko9s7BlPO7 20 minutes ago

bfrazier65

Bill Frazier Sources: Jets' Adams to skip voluntary program https://t.co/xkgZz49m3r 33 minutes ago

VictorSharma12

Victor Sharma RT @ESPNNewYork: Sources: Jets' Adams to skip voluntary program https://t.co/75hIsUb5R2 https://t.co/dHtaBYv92I 37 minutes ago

KristianRDyer

Kristian Dyer RT @RichCimini: Sources: Jets' Adams to skip voluntary program https://t.co/viJjgsLaFx 42 minutes ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 ESPN: Sources: Jets' Adams to skip voluntary program https://t.co/9moQWbW0pU ► https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI √ https://t.co/qN2F1JE7sR 47 minutes ago

LetsTalkFF

LetsTalkFF 🏈 "Sources: Jets' Adams to skip voluntary program" https://t.co/98U8cZFmem via ESPN #NFL #ESPN #NFLNews 53 minutes ago

LeopoldusEsq

Brandon Leopoldus Sources: Jets' Adams to skip voluntary program https://t.co/02DVzXELTs #NFL https://t.co/rCTQejcKwM 54 minutes ago

RichCimini

Rich Cimini Sources: Jets' Adams to skip voluntary program https://t.co/viJjgsLaFx 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.