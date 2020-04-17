Global  

Barry Hearn says he’s ‘good’ after recent heart attack is already giving back to fans with PDC darts Home Tour

talkSPORT Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Barry Hearn made light of his recent heart attack scare as he told talkSPORT about how he’s giving back to sports fans with the new PDC darts Home Tour. Last week Hearn’s son, Matchroom Boing chief Eddie, revealed his father had been in hospital after suffering a minor heart attack, which required surgery. Hearn Snr […]
