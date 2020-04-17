Norwich’s Todd Cantwell keen to keep developing and force his way into England’s plans for Euro 2021

Global  

talkSPORT Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Norwich star Todd Cantwell believes the postponement of Euro 2020 could present him with a better chance of making Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the tournament. UEFA made the decision to move the European Championship to 2021 to allow time for all of Europe’s club competitions to be completed, as the football authorities grapple with […]
