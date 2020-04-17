EFL chief Rick Parry gives update on when fans could be in stadiums again Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Football League chief Rick Parry has told the nation's soccer fans that “Only the virus will decide” when supporters are allowed back into stadiums to watch their favourite teams Football League chief Rick Parry has told the nation's soccer fans that “Only the virus will decide” when supporters are allowed back into stadiums to watch their favourite teams 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Football Goals & Highlights EFL chief Rick Parry gives update on when fans could be in stadiums again #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/DgPGaAyP0v 7 minutes ago Daily Star Sport EFL chief Rick Parry gives update on when fans could expect to be in football stadiums again… https://t.co/prRD5L8GNd 36 minutes ago