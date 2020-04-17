Global  

Sabrina Ionescu looks like a 'perfect fit' for New York Liberty as No. 1 pick in WNBA Draft

Friday, 17 April 2020
The Liberty have never won a league championship but No. 1 WNBA Draft pick Sabrina Ionescu seems like the type of player who can change a franchise.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New York Gets First Pick In WNBA Draft At Emotional Event

New York Gets First Pick In WNBA Draft At Emotional Event 01:50

 The WNBA held their draft remotely Friday night, and New York had the first pick. Before that, though, it got off to an emotional start; CBS2's Steve Overmeyer reports.

jbp_db

Schoolboy J Looks like I’m gonna have to go see Paige Bueckers and Sabrina Ionescu play when we open up 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ 21 minutes ago

riverboatpls

💫 Sabrina Ionescu looks like Trevor Lawrence 9 hours ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Kevin Durant welcomes Sabrina Ionescu to Brooklyn: Bright lights, big city! It looks like Brooklyn is going to have… https://t.co/APgwEqWpln 10 hours ago

stromio1

B-Stro RT @JoeJHoyt: Looks like Lakers GM Rob Pelinka is at Sabrina Ionescu’s watch party. https://t.co/q5xs2nHWZ5 11 hours ago

Dubafisherman

Abdu Sabrina Ionescu somehow looks like a female version of Mitchell Trubisky 12 hours ago

Dart_Adams

Dart_Adams RT @TheNoLookPass: Looks like Rob Pelinka is just chillin' there with Sabrina Ionescu's family. https://t.co/HVXG4biaWV 12 hours ago

JoeJHoyt

Joseph Hoyt Looks like Lakers GM Rob Pelinka is at Sabrina Ionescu’s watch party. https://t.co/q5xs2nHWZ5 12 hours ago

TheNoLookPass

ℝ𝕖𝕪-ℝ𝕖𝕪 🤞🏾✌🏾 Looks like Rob Pelinka is just chillin' there with Sabrina Ionescu's family. https://t.co/HVXG4biaWV 12 hours ago

