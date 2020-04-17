Let’s go to the videotape: ‘Hoosiers’ No. 1 AP Top 25 film

“Hoosiers” shot all the way to No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 of best sports movies, a one-of-a-kind poll from the news organization known for its rankings of college teams. Released in 1986 and starring Gene Hackman, “Hoosiers” led the tally in results released Friday, receiving 46 votes from a 70-person global panel […]

