Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jets, Dustin Byfuglien agree to terminate his contract

Jets, Dustin Byfuglien agree to terminate his contract

Seattle Times Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
The Winnipeg Jets and Dustin Byfuglien on Friday agreed to mutually terminate the veteran defenseman’s contract after a lengthy dispute. Byfuglien was suspended in September for failing to report to training camp and filed a grievance through the NHL Players’ Association. He had previously been granted a personal leave of absence before the suspension. Jets […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IllegalCurve

Illegal Curve Hockey ICYMI: The big news of the day was the mutual terminaton of contract between the Jets and Dustin Byfuglien. Her… https://t.co/J5mQOIaxzN 57 minutes ago

NHLonSP

NHL on Scoreboard Page Jets, Dustin Byfuglien agree to terminate his contract https://t.co/D7LKxJ2hh2 https://t.co/8zWjjiSsYu 3 hours ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan Jets, Dustin Byfuglien agree to terminate contract https://t.co/LHSkCy7ysV https://t.co/j97x43YDPW 3 hours ago

PaullyG20

PaullyG20 RT @globalwinnipeg: The Winnipeg Jets and defenceman Dustin Byfuglien have agreed to a mutual contract termination. https://t.co/IIOhFI1lv9 3 hours ago

971theticketxyt

97.1 The Ticket: Jets, Dustin Byfuglien Agree To Terminate His Contract https://t.co/MbK9REtPMW 3 hours ago

680CJOB

680 CJOB The Winnipeg Jets and defenceman Dustin Byfuglien have agreed to a mutual contract termination. https://t.co/Cwcw1CVuYL 3 hours ago

globalwinnipeg

Global Winnipeg The Winnipeg Jets and defenceman Dustin Byfuglien have agreed to a mutual contract termination. https://t.co/IIOhFI1lv9 3 hours ago

1STOPSP0RT

1STOPSP0RT Winnipeg Jets, Dustin Byfuglien mutually agree to terminate contract https://t.co/Bbf0yRJy1O 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.