Jets, Dustin Byfuglien agree to terminate his contract

The Winnipeg Jets and Dustin Byfuglien on Friday agreed to mutually terminate the veteran defenseman’s contract after a lengthy dispute. Byfuglien was suspended in September for failing to report to training camp and filed a grievance through the NHL Players’ Association. He had previously been granted a personal leave of absence before the suspension. Jets […]

