NFL Star Von Miller On His Coronavirus Diagnosis: 'I Was Shocked'

🧼Hands washed & fingers crossed!🧼 /DS 🦂 ⚖🍸 🥃 RT @NPR: Von Miller, the defensive star for the Denver Broncos, announced he has the coronavirus. He warned his fans to "take this seriousl… 4 minutes ago

Better than it was RT @npratc: NFL linebacker Von Miller is the highest-profile NFL player — and the second active player this week — to publicly announce a p… 5 minutes ago

All Things Considered NFL linebacker Von Miller is the highest-profile NFL player — and the second active player this week — to publicly… https://t.co/CN6E8wtXvI 16 minutes ago

Chad Kane RT @etnow: Von Miller has been taking coronavirus seriously "since day one," but still managed to contract the virus. https://t.co/6kd2Maw… 32 minutes ago

Entertainment Tonight Von Miller has been taking coronavirus seriously "since day one," but still managed to contract the virus. https://t.co/6kd2MawJOb 2 hours ago

Times Record Miller said his symptoms started with "a simple cough" then "got worse." https://t.co/wSAZg9zpgG 2 hours ago