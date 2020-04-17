Racing: Derby hero Quick Thinker aiming to add to New Zealand's golden run at Sydney carnival Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Wetter would be better for Kiwi three-year-old Quick Thinker in Sydney today but that shouldn't stop him adding to the magical run of New Zealand horses during the mega-rich carnival.A last-start winner of the A$1 million ATC Derby... Wetter would be better for Kiwi three-year-old Quick Thinker in Sydney today but that shouldn't stop him adding to the magical run of New Zealand horses during the mega-rich carnival.A last-start winner of the A$1 million ATC Derby... 👓 View full article

