Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Taylor Swift has canceled all shows, appearances for 2020

Taylor Swift has canceled all shows, appearances for 2020

FOX Sports Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Taylor Swift has canceled all shows, appearances for 2020Taylor Swift is canceling all of her performances and appearances for the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RaCuevas

RaCu RT @NBCLA: Those seeking refunds for tickets purchased for the U.S. Lover Fest shows “will be available starting May 1, subject to Ticketma… 20 seconds ago

ladyinred5

When The World Hit Pause RT @wxyzdetroit: Taylor Swift has canceled all shows, appearances for 2020 https://t.co/xFHAPuK9JH 33 seconds ago

SheilaMorman

Sheila Morman @CNN Who cares if Taylor Swift canceled her shows are you kidding me no one cares 2 minutes ago

GreggLynnShow

Gregg Lynn Radio Show RT @KCTV5: .@TaylorSwift13 just canceled all her shows in 2020 https://t.co/GksgQk6naj https://t.co/HYIeLn2Wx5 2 minutes ago

NC5

NewsChannel 5 Taylor Swift is canceling all of her performances and appearances for the rest of the year because of the coronavir… https://t.co/IOTegTgHfM 2 minutes ago

LauraHarrisNBC5

Laura A. Harris ATTENTION SWIFTIES 🎶 @taylorswift13 has canceled all shows, appearances for 2020 https://t.co/xeAVYZ9fNp 2 minutes ago

WPLGLocal10

WPLG Local 10 News Taylor Swift @taylorswift13 has canceled all shows, appearances for 2020 https://t.co/lXyx9X40fx https://t.co/GXFisiP2nM 4 minutes ago

swiftFURever

Kurttt RT @inquirerdotnet: Taylor Swift is canceling all of her performances and appearances for the rest of the year because of the coronavirus p… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.