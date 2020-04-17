Vikings draft profile: Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Could Stefon Diggs’ younger brother suit up at cornerback for the Minnesota Vikings? Could Stefon Diggs’ younger brother suit up at cornerback for the Minnesota Vikings? 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this