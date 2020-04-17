Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Blues, MacEachern agree to two-year, one-way contract extension

Blues, MacEachern agree to two-year, one-way contract extension

FOX Sports Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Blues, MacEachern agree to two-year, one-way contract extensionSt. Louis Blues forward Mackenzie MacEachern's contract averages $900,000 a season and is a one-way deal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Blues, MacEachern agree to two-year, one-way contract extension https://t.co/XRWWr736pO #midwest https://t.co/GXb2Sqda4f 13 minutes ago

FSMidwest

FOX Sports Midwest Another day, another #stlblues player with a new contract ➡️ https://t.co/QzngDlQrK7 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.