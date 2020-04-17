Blues, MacEachern agree to two-year, one-way contract extension Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

St. Louis Blues forward Mackenzie MacEachern's contract averages $900,000 a season and is a one-way deal. St. Louis Blues forward Mackenzie MacEachern's contract averages $900,000 a season and is a one-way deal. 👓 View full article

