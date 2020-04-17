Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

There are some amazing prizes to be won in April down at Mr Green and you can easily be one of the 100 lucky winners during the following week! A total of $10,000 is up for grabs, the prize pool is divided into 2 $5,000 tournaments, and in both tournaments, 50 players will get their […]



The post Win a Share of $10,000 at Mr Green appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

