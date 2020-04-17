Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Professional athletes are going all-in on the #ALLINCHALLENGE

Professional athletes are going all-in on the #ALLINCHALLENGE

FOX Sports Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Derek Jeter, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are just a few of the sports figures participating in the #ALLINCHALLENGE to help those affected by COVID-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LaurentJean2

Laurent Jean 🇺🇸 🌊 🇺🇸 🌊 @PressSec @realDonaldTrump I call bull. Then how come, so far, the rich, professional athletes, and those already… https://t.co/KBqPHR7UmZ 15 hours ago

sssssss12332144

Smith I’ll venture out when professional sports teams are playing again. But, only to the degree that the athletes are mo… https://t.co/ZQ5729J48v 16 hours ago

dale_swain

Dale swain⚓️ @fluffblack @FitzySA How much do you actually think these guys earn ? For the record hes on 550k So even if he doe… https://t.co/BRCYHeiOrk 19 hours ago

Kvng_elliott

Wilhelm Elliott Going to Memphis to be ruled ineligible for “recruiting violations” <<<<<< Making 500k and playing 20 games against… https://t.co/A2YZYAlycZ 20 hours ago

SinerJoy

Joy Siner RT @abc7newsbayarea: #AllInChallenge: A new social media challenge is being accepted by professional athletes and teams to encourage donati… 21 hours ago

DonLang21

[email protected] Check out my latest blog @ Don's Daily Planet concerning the financial well being of black athletes during these un… https://t.co/YZhSPr7Zbf 21 hours ago

jessellsworth

Jesse Ellsworth @BrightSideSun @DaveKingNBA That’s ridiculous. They are professional athletes it’s on them to stay in shape and put… https://t.co/NU4cgfy4iO 23 hours ago

ahanson_41

Austin Hanson I suspect Jalen Green will be one of many top prospects to do this going forward. Jumping college for a professiona… https://t.co/izOErJMbmT 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.