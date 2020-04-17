USA Track and Field lays off 7; CEO takes 20% pay cut Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — USA Track and Field has laid off seven people from its 65-person staff and CEO Max Siegel is taking a 20% pay cut to offset lost revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organization that runs the country’s largest summer sport has been forced to cancel dozens of events, including the Olympic […] 👓 View full article

