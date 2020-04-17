Global  

Gianna among 3 girls to be honorary WNBA picks

ESPN Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester will be honorary selections in Friday's WNBA draft. Gianna's mother Vanessa posted a message on Instagram listing all three girls as the "class of 2024."
