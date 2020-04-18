Rugby league: NRL rocked by sudden death of former Canberra and Brisbane player Mitch Cronin Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The rugby league world has been rocked by the sudden death of former Canberra Raiders and Brisbane Broncos hooker Mitch Cronin.The 27-year-old was found dead in his swimming pool by family members after cooling off following a weights... The rugby league world has been rocked by the sudden death of former Canberra Raiders and Brisbane Broncos hooker Mitch Cronin.The 27-year-old was found dead in his swimming pool by family members after cooling off following a weights... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this