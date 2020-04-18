Global  

Restricted free agents Hill, Hunt staying put

ESPN Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, Browns running back Kareem Hunt and 49ers running back Matt Breida are among the players staying put, as none of the NFL's restricted free agents signed an offer sheet prior to Friday's deadline.
