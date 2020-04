Wings bolster franchise with 3 of top 7 picks in WNBA draft

Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The WNBA draft went about as well as the Dallas Wings could have hoped after pushing toward the night for so long The WNBA draft went about as well as the Dallas Wings could have hoped after pushing toward the night for so long 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: KEZI - Published 16 hours ago Web Extra: Satou Sabally Interview before WNBA Draft While the bulk of pre-WNBA Draft attention has been focused on Sabrina Ionescu, the other two members of Oregon's 'big three' are preparing for the next step in their careers.