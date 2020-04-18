Tottenham's Kane pays tribute to Captain Tom Moore after £20m fundraising effort

World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore, 99, has raised over £20million for the NHS amid the coronavirus crisis while Prince William and Kate Middleton are also among his admirers



Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 10 hours ago Captain Tom Moore's NHS fundraiser hits £20 million 00:31 Captain Tom Moore’s bid to raise money for the NHS by walking laps of his garden has hit £20 million – less than two weeks after he started the challenge. On April 6 the 99-year-old Second World War veteran set out to walk 100 laps of his garden in Bedfordshire before his 100th birthday on April...