Punjab: Ludhiana ACP succumbs to coronavirus Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

After battling for his life for 10 days in hospital, Ludhiana assistant commissioner of police - north, Anil Kohli succumbed to coronavirus on Saturday afternoon. He had tested positive for the virus on April 13, however, he was admitted in SPS Hospital since April 7. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ankit Aneja RT @Equateall: Punjab police ACP, Ludhiana, succumbs to #CoronaVirus. He was on duty in Subzi Mandi (vegetable market) where he got infecte… 26 minutes ago PTC NEWS #LudhianaACP Anil Kohli succumbs to #COVID19 #CoronavirusPunjab #PunjabFightsCorona https://t.co/4rYEAglaKm 1 hour ago EquateAll 🇮🇳 Punjab police ACP, Ludhiana, succumbs to #CoronaVirus. He was on duty in Subzi Mandi (vegetable market) where he got infected by someone. 1 hour ago