Punjab: Ludhiana ACP succumbs to coronavirus

IndiaTimes Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
After battling for his life for 10 days in hospital, Ludhiana assistant commissioner of police - north, Anil Kohli succumbed to coronavirus on Saturday afternoon. He had tested positive for the virus on April 13, however, he was admitted in SPS Hospital since April 7.
