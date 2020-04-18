Global  

WNBA draft: Sabrina Ionescu is first pick by New York Liberty

BBC Sport Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
New York Liberty select Sabrina Ionescu with the first pick in the 2020 WNBA draft.
