WNBA draft: Sabrina Ionescu is first pick by New York Liberty

New York Liberty select Sabrina Ionescu with the first pick in the 2020 WNBA draft.

You Might Like

Tweets about this justin ☭ RT @NickDePaula: OFFICIAL: @WNBA #1 Draft pick Sabrina Ionescu has signed a multi-year shoe deal with Nike. https://t.co/Fq13bwIIqi 6 seconds ago Cody Houston RT @theScore: With the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft... the New York Liberty select Sabrina Ionescu! 🏀🔥 https://t.co/IahdVyzbN3 10 seconds ago Steven VanMerlo RT @BleacherReport: The walking triple-double, Sabrina, is heading to New York 🗽 With the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, the Liberty have s… 19 seconds ago [jaymo] RT @SLAMonline: This is Sabrina Ionescu. She’s gonna be the number one pick in the WNBA Draft tonight. This is what she’d do to all you clo… 55 seconds ago New Pop Lit Sabrina Ionescu jerseys quickly selling out after she's the number one pick in the WNBA draft shows the importance… https://t.co/vTvbjvGAnm 1 minute ago Snow❄️ RT @ESPN_WomenHoop: UPDATED WNBA mock draft: 1. New York Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu 2. Dallas Wings: Satou Sabally 3. Indiana Fever: Lauren… 1 minute ago Burton Laplum RT @JoeJHoyt: I think about this chart from the WSJ often. Look at how transformative Sabrina Ionescu, the probable top pick in the WNBA Dr… 1 minute ago Henry Cox RT @espn: 12-year-old Sabrina Ionescu hoped to one day become a WNBA player. Today, she was picked No. 1 in the 2020 draft. https://t.co/… 1 minute ago