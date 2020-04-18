Aston Villa favourite rustles up homemade McDonald's breakfast Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Aston Villa on social media - Lee Hendrie's always been a character, and this snap proves it with him mocking Ronald McDonald after cooking a homemade sausage muffin, McDonald's style. Aston Villa on social media - Lee Hendrie's always been a character, and this snap proves it with him mocking Ronald McDonald after cooking a homemade sausage muffin, McDonald's style. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this