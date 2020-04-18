You Might Like

Tweets about this SportsAlert New post: SPFL: Aberdeen ‘burning £1m a month’ during lockdown – Dave Cormack https://t.co/XC4Siy5m4F 12 minutes ago wieorugr RT @Tyrone_M_Smith: BBC Sport - SPFL: Aberdeen 'burning £1m a month' during lockdown - Dave Cormack https://t.co/10HggoBvdi 24 minutes ago BBC Football News SPFL: Aberdeen 'burning £1m a month' during lockdown - Dave Cormack: https://t.co/Zvh4bikb1h 34 minutes ago Amigo News BBC FOOTBALL - SPFL: Aberdeen 'burning £1m a month' during lockdown - Dave Cormack https://t.co/BzYOKnkuxl https://t.co/sjJMrTa14k 40 minutes ago Tyrone Smith BBC Sport - SPFL: Aberdeen 'burning £1m a month' during lockdown - Dave Cormack https://t.co/10HggoBvdi 45 minutes ago Fiona Stalker SPFL: Aberdeen chairman says clubs 'burning £1m a month' during lockdown ⁦@AberdeenFC⁩ ⁦@spfl⁩ https://t.co/aQWnen7oGF 2 hours ago NEWSONSCOTLAND SPFL: Aberdeen chairman says clubs 'burning £1m a month' during lockdown https://t.co/OJ4SU6HGGY #Scotland https://t.co/FFitwvYpvn 2 hours ago