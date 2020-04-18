Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League: Six of the best goals scored by the Portugal superstar

Global  

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly a great goalscorer – no player has managed more in the history of the Champions League. However, it is also impossible to deny that the Portugal forward is a scorer of great goals, with some of his best saved for Europe’s leading club competition. He is one of only two players to reach […]

Credit: TheFootballDaily - Published
News video: BEST SIGNINGS OF THE SEASON XI.mp4

BEST SIGNINGS OF THE SEASON XI.mp4 11:58

 Welcome back to Football Daily, where today we’ve constructed a team of the best signings from the 2019-20 season. From undervalued bargains to campaign-defining acquisitions, there has been some decent business done by clubs in the last twelve months, and here is the pick of the bunch. Examples...

