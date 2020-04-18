Global  

3 CRPF men killed in lone-wolf J&K terror strike

IndiaTimes Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
A lone terrorist with an AK-47 rifle concealed under his traditional robe struck at a security checkpoint at Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, killing three CRPF troopers and critically injuring two other personnel in the second attack on security forces in less than 24 hours.
