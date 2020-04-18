Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > PDC Home Tour: Luke Woodhouse throws nine-dart finish in his kitchen

PDC Home Tour: Luke Woodhouse throws nine-dart finish in his kitchen

BBC Sport Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Luke Woodhouse throws a nine-dart finish in his kitchen on night two of the PDC Home Tour.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JamesMoran93

James Moran ☘ RT @OfficialPDC: 🚨 NINE-DARTER! 🚨 LUKE WOODHOUSE STRIKES PERFECTION IN THE UNIBET HOME TOUR! 177-177-147 seals Woodhouse a perfect leg ag… 3 seconds ago

DartsPPR180

Dan Hutchinson - Darts PPR Updated 2020 Player performance ratings after night 2 of the PDC Home Tour Luke Woodhouse with the obvious gains… https://t.co/cBQr0xTYHV 3 minutes ago

saml1990

sam langton RT @Joewillo180: Here is Luke Woodhouse’s perfect leg! First ever on PDC Home Tour! @DartsPlanetTV @Chris180Mason @HarrowsDarts @DazDarts… 5 minutes ago

ferribyshep

Sam Shepherd RT @SkySportsDarts: NINE-DARTER! 🎯🔥 Luke Woodhouse lights up the PDC Home Tour with a stunning 9 dart finish...in his kitchen! 🏠 Listen o… 6 minutes ago

hamisharnold

Hamish Arnold RT @ChrisHammer180: Luke Woodhouse helps the PDC Home Tour break the internet for the right reasons tonight. Superb entertainment. https:/… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.