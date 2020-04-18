Global  

John Fashanu says new TV role is tougher than anything he faced on the pitch

Daily Star Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
John Fashanu says new TV role is tougher than anything he faced on the pitchThe former Wimbledon hard man is taking part in Channel 4’s new show, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, and he admits that it has caught him by surprise by the tough nature
