Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Men's tennis big three Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer sign off on Player Relief Fund

Men's tennis big three Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer sign off on Player Relief Fund

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Men's tennis big three Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer sign off on Player Relief FundMen's tennis' big three Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have signed off on a proposal that will generate more than $9 million for a Player Relief Fund.The fund is aimed at helping professional players outside the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: LA County Considers Relief Fund For Small Businesses Impacted By Coronavirus

LA County Considers Relief Fund For Small Businesses Impacted By Coronavirus 01:22

 The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday will consider a motion to establish a public-private relief fund for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus outbreak. Tina Patel reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.