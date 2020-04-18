Global  

National security in focus as India amends FDI rules

IndiaTimes Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
India’s decision on Saturday to amend FDI rules requiring government approval for entities from countries that share a land border — read more specifically as China — is not only an attempt to protect vulnerable assets from predatory acquisitions but a recognition that in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis India needs to draw a careful line between economic openness and national security.
