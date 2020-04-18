Report: Jacksonville Jaguars fielding trade offers for Leonard Fournette Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Jacksonville Jaguars have until May 3 to exercise fifth-year option on Leonard Fournette's contract or he can become unrestricted free agent in 2021.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this