Former Indy 500 Rookie of the Year Bob Lazier dies at 81 Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Former driver Bob Lazier, father of 1996 Indy 500 winner Buddy Lazier, died at age 81 after being hospitalized and placed on a ventilator.

