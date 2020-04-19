Has Athiya Shetty made her relationship with cricketer KL Rahul official? Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty seems to have found the perfect day to make her relationship with India cricketer KL Rahul official on social media as he turned 28 on Saturday. She shared the picture with her 2.3 million Instagram followers along with a white heart emoji and wrote: "Happy birthday, my person. @rahulkl." To which,... 👓 View full article

