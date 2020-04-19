Global  

Has Athiya Shetty made her relationship with cricketer KL Rahul official?

Mid-Day Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty seems to have found the perfect day to make her relationship with India cricketer KL Rahul official on social media as he turned 28 on Saturday. She shared the picture with her 2.3 million Instagram followers along with a white heart emoji and wrote: "Happy birthday, my person. @rahulkl." To which,...
