Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus India lockdown Day 26 updates | Over 15,600 test positive as death toll crosses 520

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 26 updates | Over 15,600 test positive as death toll crosses 520

Hindu Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus deaths have surged past 1,00,000 in Europe, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the 1,57,539 fatalities worldwide.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 5 New Coronavirus-Related Deaths, 22 New Cases

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 5 New Coronavirus-Related Deaths, 22 New Cases 00:30

 The Allegheny County Health Department announced 5 new coronavirus-related deaths and 22 new cases, bringing the county death toll to 43 and the countywide total to 947.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.