Trump warns China could face consequences for virus outbreak

Reuters India Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump warned China on Saturday that it should face consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the coronavirus pandemic, as he ratcheted up criticism of Beijing over its handling of the outbreak.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump says four states set to ease lockdown restrictions

Trump says four states set to ease lockdown restrictions 01:12

 Donald Trump says four states are set to ease lockdown restrictions, while again hailing the US response to the coronavirus. Mr Trump also warned China could face consequences over its early handling of the outbreak.

