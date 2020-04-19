Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney says Tottenham’s Harry Kane is best No.9 since Ruud van Nistelrooy

Wayne Rooney believes Harry Kane is the most natural No.9 since Ruud van Nistelrooy and says he would build his team around the England captain. The Tottenham striker has been linked with a move to Rooney’s former club Manchester United in recent times. The 26-year-old helped fuel speculation of a possible move in the future […] 👓 View full article



