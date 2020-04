Ben Davison EXCLUSIVE: Tyson Fury’s effect on boxing comparable to Muhammad Ali after overcoming mental health issues Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tyson Fury deserves to be compared to Muhammad Ali for his incredible displays in and out of the ring, according to former trainer Ben Davison. The ‘Gypsy King’ reclaimed his throne in February when he toppled the previously unbeaten Deontay Wilder in stunning fashion to win the WBC heavyweight crown. After knocking Wladimir Klitschko off […] 👓 View full article

