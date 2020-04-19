Sport24.co.za | Djokovic has a plan to help players financially hit by Covid-19 Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Novak Djokovic has come together with rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to form a plan to financially support lower-ranked players hit by the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

