Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Rooney: MLS owners taking advantage of players

Rooney: MLS owners taking advantage of players

ESPN Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Rooney: MLS owners taking advantage of players
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WxveFC

Wave RT @NBCSportsSoccer: Wayne Rooney: #MLS owners taking advantage of the league's structure, hindering American players ⬇️😳 https://t.co/GtL7… 5 minutes ago

ChiquiPelaez

Chiqui Pelaez 🇨🇴 🇺🇸 RT @Spenno_77: Go on Wazza. Preach. Rooney - MLS owners 'taking advantage' of U.S. players via trade system https://t.co/HQSy5eXE9S 7 minutes ago

ShannonMarino

Shannon Rooney: MLS owners 'taking advantage' of stars https://t.co/YLuCAdOdwq 11 minutes ago

shaunafield

Shaunito ✡️ Interesting. https://t.co/3NPtzMQuhl 12 minutes ago

FPLStag

Stag (H) Really enjoying the evolution of Wayne Rooney, the social commentary years https://t.co/AV5D5wQXFj 14 minutes ago

GeorgSRichards

George S. Richards Rooney: MLS owners 'taking advantage' of stars https://t.co/Wh66OU27Nn https://t.co/fMRau0pIij 22 minutes ago

LeopoldusEsq

Brandon Leopoldus Rooney: MLS owners taking advantage of players https://t.co/Omsg8cyYbo https://t.co/2NDxfljHhY 23 minutes ago

locomot1f

benjamin f. gunter iv @abdelrdz_ Goal: 'Owners taking advantage of players' – Rooney calls for major MLS restructure. https://t.co/vcobSNy2ay 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.