Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward given big boost ahead of potential swoop for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder

Shoot Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward given big boost ahead of potential swoop for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, according to Bild.  At 20-years-old, the uber-talented Havertz can play on either wing and is also devastating in a central position behind the main striker. The youngster has made gained seven international caps for Germany scoring […]
