Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Corona: Total cases in Maharashtra rise to 4,200

Corona: Total cases in Maharashtra rise to 4,200

IndiaTimes Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest Covid-19 cases in a day, with as many as 552 persons testing coronavirus positive, taking the state tally to 4,200. Twelve Covid-19 patients died on Sunday, taking the death toll in Maharashtra to 223, health officials said. So far, 507 Covid-19 patients have been discharged in the state after recovery.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Doctors' hostel of Mumbai's largest civic hospital sealed after two Covid-19 cases

Doctors' hostel of Mumbai's largest civic hospital sealed after two Covid-19 cases 02:42

 Maharashtra crossed 3000 Covid-19 cases on April 16 taking the state's total to 3202. Total deaths in Maharashtra stand at 194. Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 177 new cases, and the total number in the city is now 2073. The doctors' hostel of Mumbai's largest civic hospital, KEM, was sealed on April 16...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Iamshaikhziya

Sarwar Ziya RT @bsindia: LIVE updates | United States coronavirus deaths top 40,000, according to Johns Hopkins #CoronavirusOutbreak #COVID19 https:/… 5 minutes ago

bawandarbhaiya

Abhishek Chandra Shukla ICMR update on testing as of 9 pm https://t.co/6ECg6S6o2E 8 minutes ago

PMB1019849

PRIYANKA ROUT RT @bsindia: LIVE updates | India cases shoot past 17,000; total now at 17,615. Maharashtra sees highest single day jump #Covid_19 #Corona… 10 minutes ago

bsindia

Business Standard LIVE updates | United States coronavirus deaths top 40,000, according to Johns Hopkins #CoronavirusOutbreak… https://t.co/N6xo604TJF 12 minutes ago

nalandacapital

Pulika Nath RT @bsindia: LIVE updates | 20 new cases reported from Dharavi in Mumbai #CoronavirusOutbreak #Covid19 https://t.co/hJzwiGwBMR 36 minutes ago

mervinkajar

Mervin17 RT @REDBOXINDIA: Corona virus update India Total cases: 17310 Maharashtra +552 cases total at 4200 Gujarat: 367 cases Telangana 51 cases… 44 minutes ago

corona_alerts

Corona Virus Alerts India RT @TARUNUPPAL70: #Maharashtra New cases - 552 (Highest Single Day for any state in #India) Total Cases - 4,200 #CoronavirusIndia 57 minutes ago

JaiKasaraneni

Jr.NTR #stayhome🙏staysafe RT @murthyscribe: 552 new corona positive cases & 12 deaths reported in #Maharashtra from last 24 hours Total number of cases rise to 4200… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.