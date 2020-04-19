Corona: Total cases in Maharashtra rise to 4,200

Sunday, 19 April 2020 () Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest Covid-19 cases in a day, with as many as 552 persons testing coronavirus positive, taking the state tally to 4,200. Twelve Covid-19 patients died on Sunday, taking the death toll in Maharashtra to 223, health officials said. So far, 507 Covid-19 patients have been discharged in the state after recovery.
Maharashtra crossed 3000 Covid-19 cases on April 16 taking the state's total to 3202. Total deaths in Maharashtra stand at 194. Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 177 new cases, and the total number in the city is now 2073. The doctors' hostel of Mumbai's largest civic hospital, KEM, was sealed on April 16...