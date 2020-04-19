Corona: Total cases in Maharashtra rise to 4,200

Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest Covid-19 cases in a day, with as many as 552 persons testing coronavirus positive, taking the state tally to 4,200. Twelve Covid-19 patients died on Sunday, taking the death toll in Maharashtra to 223, health officials said. So far, 507 Covid-19 patients have been discharged in the state after recovery. 👓 View full article

