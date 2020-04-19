Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus | India rejects Imran Khan’s allegations of discrimination against Muslims

Coronavirus | India rejects Imran Khan’s allegations of discrimination against Muslims

Hindu Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
In a tweet, Mr. Khan accused the Indian government of deliberately targeting the Muslim community against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Tens of thousands of Pakistanis await repatriation flights

Tens of thousands of Pakistanis await repatriation flights 01:57

 Some 35,000 people have registered with the Pakistani embassy in Abu Dhabi to return home but Pakistan must provide repatriation flights.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

elangovansubr16

Elangovan Subramanian RT @bsindia: The government has slammed Pakistani leadership after Imran Khan accused India of targeting Muslims during coronavirus pandemi… 26 minutes ago

AbhiGeet87

Abhishek Tibrewal RT @suhasinih: Coronavirus | India rejects Imran Khan’s allegations of discrimination against minorities https://t.co/O4j07FHYNx 3 hours ago

bsindia

Business Standard The government has slammed Pakistani leadership after Imran Khan accused India of targeting Muslims during coronavi… https://t.co/g4syPRwyoy 4 hours ago

DeccanHerald

Deccan Herald India trashed Pak PM #ImranKhan's comments alleging targeting of Muslims in the country in the backdrop of the… https://t.co/uQaJbEmnO6 4 hours ago

suhasinih

Suhasini Haidar Coronavirus | India rejects Imran Khan’s allegations of discrimination against minorities https://t.co/O4j07FHYNx 5 hours ago

JaatBalvan

⛏जाट👳 RT @SouNitish: Coronavirus | India rejects Imran Khan’s allegations of discrimination against Muslims: https://t.co/1P051dsRqT 6 hours ago

SouNitish

Nitish Choudhary Coronavirus | India rejects Imran Khan’s allegations of discrimination against Muslims: https://t.co/1P051dsRqT 6 hours ago

arundharhoney

🇮🇳ARUN DHAR🇮🇳 India rejects Imran Khan’s allegations of discrimination against Muslims. @Swamy39 https://t.co/JztJtyKCZs 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.