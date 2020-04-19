Global  

Entire Pune declared a containment zone

IndiaTimes Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
The combined metropolitan area of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad was declared a containment zone late Sunday and sealed till April 27, making the twin cities with a total population of over 7.5 million the first in India to be entirely locked down.
